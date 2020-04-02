The girl from the brutal video that was revealed yesterday said that she did not report the attack against her because she was threatened. The video, shot in Stip several months ago, shows her former boyfriend and another man, brutally beating her up.

The two men were arrested this morning, following the outrage that ensued after the video was published.

I spoke with the police today. The video several months old. I didn’t report it because they threatened me. I broke up with Pepi, I don’t want anything more to do with him, the young girl said.

Почнаа да ме тепаат од кај "Тоше" па ме однесоа во зградата… Тоше знае каква бев, лом#Штип pic.twitter.com/fZ1F6asPMT — FurKlan (@FurkanSaliu) April 2, 2020

She added that her father fell sick after seeing the video yesterday. After the arrests were made this morning, the girl’s family also took her for a medical exam, but the doctors in Stip could not perform one given how long ago the attack occurred.