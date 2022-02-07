The Mayor of Gjorce Petrov Aleksandar Stojkoski denied reports by Telma TV that he allegedly ordered that heating is cut in the “Mirce Acev” elementary school after 15h.

I have never ordered or instructed anyone on how to use the heating resources in any institution. The school principal, who has been in that position for four years, also denies the report. Since I was elected three months ago me and my team are mapping out the problems in the municipality and we keep working on ensuring humane conditions in the schools. Your fake news reports do not contribute improving the education process, Stojkoski said.