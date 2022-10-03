Nothing will change in the policy of the Bulgarian institutions – such as the Parliament and the Government, nor will the citizens’ perception of Macedonia change, says the former ambassador to Bulgaria Marjan Gjorcev, told “Fokus” on yesterday’s fourth consecutive parliamentary elections in Bulgaria in just 18 months.

According to him, the centuries-old Bulgarian strategy, whose foundations are science, the educational system, and social engineering, does not allow any room for maneuvering any political entity in Bulgaria toward the so-called “Macedonian issue”.