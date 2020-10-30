Former MP and member of the VMRO-DPMNE EC, Vladimir Gjorcev, said Friday on a TV Alfa show that the Covid-19 situation in Macedonia is catastrophic and no words can make it sound less serious, or government measures, which are not taken, and which can improve the situation.

Macedonia has the highest number of deaths per million inhabitants in the Balkans, no one is worse, we are among the worst in Europe, and in recent weeks we are the worst in Europe, no one else is worse than us and the citizens pay it with their lives, said Gjorcev.

According to him, the Prime Minister and the ministers have completely failed to deal with the health and economic crisis, pointing out that there are daily job losses and that citizens are living harder.

We have a government, a prime minister and ministers who have totally failed. Macedonia is seeing the biggest recession in the last 30 years, and officially in which tens of thousands of people are losing jobs, in which businesses are closing down, where it is increasingly difficult to live, where we literally have a catastrophe, he added.

Commenting on the statements of Venko Filipce, Gjorcev pointed out that while he predicted the number of patients during the pandemic to reach 2,000 and 200 deaths, now we have 2,000 new infections and 200 deaths weekly.