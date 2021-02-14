Macedonia has the highest death rate per capita, and the fewest vaccines, said VMRO-DPMNE official Vladimir Gjorcev during a press conference today. He spoke as the number of citizens who died of Covid-19 is expected to reach 3,000, and as the first modest donation of vaccines from Serbia arrived to Macedonia, weeks after most other countries in the region began vaccinating their citizens.

No other country has as many deaths per capita as Macedonia. We compare the 3,000 deaths against the official 2.1 million citizens, but in reality we have between 1.7 and 1.8 million citizens, making the death toll per capita much higher. If we make a realistic estimate of the death toll, we would conclude that Macedonia has the highest death rate in the world, said Gjorcev, blaming Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce for the dismal handling of the crisis.