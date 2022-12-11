VMRO-DPMNE EC member Vlatko Gjorcev is participating in the security forum in the US Senate in Washington, VMRO-DPMNE informed.

During the forum, Gjorcev met with congressmen David Rooser, Darrell Issa and Burgess Owens. Gjorcev reiterated the importance of the strategic partnership and friendship between Macedonia and the United States. Both countries as NATO members should continue and deepen bilateral cooperation. The main topics of the forum are the war in Ukraine, the situation in Europe and the world, cyber security, the energy crisis and other related topics, noted VMRO-DPMNE.

About 200 participants, as well as deputies from the US, the European Parliament, Canada, Great Britain, Germany, Ukraine, Italy, Spain, France, etc., are taking part in the forum, the opposition party added.