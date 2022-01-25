The former ambassador to Bulgaria, Marjan Gjorcev, believes that a broad debate on the dispute with Bulgaria should take place, which would include other important institutions and people in the country.

MANU and UKIM should be involved and that should be through the Parliament. We also need the Writers’ Association, people who are important actors in the Macedonian society, said Gjorcev in an interview with TV24, adding that our Constitution allows it.

He added that this should be similar to the situation in Bulgaria, where a broad social debate developed with the involvement of intellectuals, the Academy of Sciences and the media, and red lines with Macedonia were defined.