The conclusion is clear: Never in its entire history did Macedonia face worse demographical data than the current one, and it is getting even worse in all sectors – the number of newborn children, number of students, and so on, the member of the VMRO-DPMNE Executive Board Vladimir Gjorcev told Sitel TV Sunday.

“The numbers reveal that Macedonia is going through its worst demographic years. According to the State Bureau of Statistics, 2019 was the first year in history that there were more deceased than newborns in thee country. 2022 marked the lowest number of newborns – just 17,700 babies”, he said.

Gjorcev stressed that during the rule of the VMRO-DPMNE Government in 2016 there were 23,002 newborn babies.