VMRO-DPMNE official Vladimir Gjorcev called on the Healthcare Ministry to set up additional vaccination check-points in Prilep, which was one of the worst affected cities during the pandemic, and in other cities such as Strumica, Kriva Palanka, Gegelija, Debar, Struga…

Prilep suffered 414 deaths and there is still no vaccination point set up there. Strumica had 200 deaths. All of these municipalities should have been given a proper vaccination point by now. Other countries in the region are beggining to set up vaccination centers in the villages, Gjorcev said.