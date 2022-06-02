Information has emerged in Macedonia that Macron is a key player, but this is not the case, it all depends on the Bulgarian factors where the position is clear and unambiguous, and there is no room for further expectation that this issue can be resolved in the near future, history professor at the Faculty of Philosophy, Vanco Gjorgjiev told TV Alfa.

It is enough to remind that 3 years ago we had the framework position in the Bulgarian Parliament, so we have the explanatory memorandum that was sent to Brussels where the Bulgarian demands are listed and finally the coalition agreement in the Bulgarian government. And no one will back down from here, because if that happens in Bulgaria there will be no government that will fall apart, said Gjorgjiev.

He added that the issue will remain as it is, because no one in Bulgaria will abandon the positions, that they are even tightening, that we saw recently the Bulgarian president mentioning referendum for a opinion of the Bulgarian public which is seriously electrified on this issue.

Bulgaria is a member of the EU and it has nothing to lose, and using the veto tool will always behave as it behaves and will not back down. But this does not mean that we should accept any ideas at any cost. Macedonia needs to join the EU, but it has dignity and principles that must not be crossed. Others will respect you as much as you will respect yourself, Gjorgjiev emphasized.

The professor stressed that what is required of Bulgaria is too much and that the goal is de-Macedonianization of Macedonia.