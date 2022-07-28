The co-chair of the Macedonian team of the joint Macedonian-Bulgarian Commission for Historical and Educational Affairs, Dragi Gjorgiev, said that he does not feel too much pressure from the Protocol signed with Bulgaria, noting that the deadlines are set by politicians, while the Commission has its own routine, rules and principles.

The protocol for the Commission does not have any, I would say, too much importance, because the Commission has been working optimally the way the members of the Commission thought we should work. The protocol is a political document between the two governments on how the Macedonian and Bulgarian governments see the improvement of relations between the two countries. In those relations, our commission is a segment, and that commission has been functioning for four years and it functions according to its own rhythm, said Gjorgiev in an interview with the “Top tema” show on TV Telma.

Gjorgiev emphasized that the Commission has its own routine and that their job is to work adhering to the principles they have adhered to so far, namely academic scientific principles and mutual respect.

Regarding the fact that the Protocol comes in the context between the two countries, where greater expectations and deadlines are now set, Gjorgiev said that perhaps now the stake is higher and the conditions are different.