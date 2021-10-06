Aleksandar Gjorgjievski, VMRO-DPMNE’s candidate for mayor for the municipality of Ilinden, said in his speech at Wednesday’s rally in Ilinden, that the municipality will get a new stadium, a new health center, increase of green space, children’s parks in all settlements, daily center for people with disability, support for the business sector, financial support of young married couples for each newborn, and many other projects for the citizens of Ilinden.

Undoubtedly, the time has come for a new generation of politicians, politicians with new ideas, creativity, enthusiasm and energy for changes. Changes that will bring a better tomorrow for all people, changes that will bring reforms and new projects, he said.



Gjorgjievski said that his commitment is to bring freshness to the functioning of the municipality of Ilinden, as well as restore trust among citizens by creating policies that will mean openness, modernization, fight against local corruption, civic involvement and above all respect for the individuals and the citizens.