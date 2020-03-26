VMRO-DPMNE’s Executive Committee member Orce Gjorgjievski participated in Thursday’s VMRO-DPMNE’s “Live Chat” panel discussion organized under the motto “Because every life matters”.

He emphasized that VMRO-DPMNE as a party, even before the first cronavirus case was registered in the country, called for a serious approach to the situation in order to prevent the harmful effects on the health of the citizens and the harmful effects on the Macedonian economy.

Today we are the second country with coronaviruses cases in the Balkans, he said.

Gjorgjievski emphasized that citizens can notice that the work of the Minister of Health, Venko Filipce, is reduced to a ministry spokesman, who only informed about the number of patients in the country. While he deals with expensive PR, as he said, health workers are seeking help from citizens accusing that they face shortage of medical equipment.