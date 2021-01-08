Shop-keepers in the burnt Global mall in Strumica have been divided into three categories, and will press their claims for reimbursement. The categories involve businesses who suffered total loss, partial loss, or no loss at all.

The ground floor of the large mall developed under controversial circumstances by Zoran Zaev when he was Mayor of Strumica, burnt down entirely two days into the New Year. The remainder of the mall is also damaged. Zaev called for donations for the shop-keepers as the authorities are investigating the cause of the fire and the reason why the mall did not have functioning water hydrants – which badly delayed the work of the firefighters.