According to the Government’s decision, as of June 1 the conclusions with which different categories of employees are released on different grounds from regular and current performance of work activities, such as referral for work from home, travel for work to the city of Skopje, organizing of the work process with rotations and other similar measures and recommendations no longer apply.

According to the government, this decision does not apply to the chronically ill and to parents who have children under the age of 10, or preschool children, until the kindergartens are opened.

But citizens complain that they will not be able to exercise these rights in many private companies.

Practice has finally shown what economic experts have been pointing out for months – that the government economic measures to help private companies are insufficient and incomplete. The crisis in the economy is already being felt by workers, and this is just the beginning.

Some employees with young children or chronic illnesses are placed in a situation either to use vacation leave now or to think about looking for new job.