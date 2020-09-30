The latest statements of the Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and President Stevo Pendarovski indicate that they will give up on the Macedonian revolutionary Goce Delcev. Zaev a few days ago said that if we insist that Delcev was only a Macedonian, there will be no solution with Bulgaria.

If we claim Goce Delcev is only Macedonian, is there a future with Bulgaria? That is not a solution, said Zaev.

Pendarovski is on the same line. He said that they do not mind if a solution is accepted that Goce Delcev also fought for the Bulgarian cause, not understanding how dangerous the thesis is.

“Republika” already reported that Zaev will accept the request from Bulgaria that Delcev was a Bulgarian revolutionary and that was not denied.