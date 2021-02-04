Macedonia marks 149 years since the birth of the Macedonian revolutionary Goce Delcev. The pontiff of the Macedonian Orthodox Church, HH Stefan held a memorial service held at Goce Delcev’s grave in the Skopje church of St. Spas.
He said that what is happening today is shameful and undignified, referring to the negotiations between Macedonia and Bulgaria over Delcev’s identity.
Goce Delcev dedicated his whole life and everything he did to his Macedonian people. Unfortunately, what is happening almost 120 years after his departure is shameful and undignified. Nowhere did he say otherwise except that he was fighting for the freedom of Macedonia and that none of the neighbors can be better for Macedonia than the Macedonians themselves, said HH Stefan.
