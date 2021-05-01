Will songs about Goce Delcev be performed in downtown Skopje, but conducted and composed by Bulgarian conductors on the death anniversary of the Macedonian revolutionary?

As TV Alfa reported, on the occasion of Delcev’s death anniversary, two days after May 4, Bulgarian conductor Hristo Hristov, supporter of the thesis that Delcev is Bulgarian, will perform at he Macedonian Philharmonic within the “Gocevi denovi” manifestation.

According to information available about him in the Bulgarian media, for example in 2015, there are reports that he was the head of a cultural foundation in Bulgaria named after Delcev.