Goran Misovski – only candidate for leader of the NSDP party Macedonia 15.05.2022 / 14:47 The NSDP party decided to nominate Goran Misovski as the only candidate for leader, to succeed after the retirement of Tito Petkovski. Misovski was selected by a majority of party delegates.
