The State Election Commission (SEC) today issued a Certificate for the elected President of the Republic to Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, after announcing the final results of the Presidential Elections held on April 24 and May 8 this year. SEC President Aleksandar Dashtevski presented the certificate to the new president and wished her a successful mandate on behalf of the Commission.

Dashtevski stated at the session that Gordana Siljanovska Davkova was elected President with a majority of votes from the voters who voted. She won 561,000 votes, against her opponent Stevo Pendarovski, for whom 251,899 voted