The newly elected president of the state, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, will give a solemn statement today at noon at the inaugural session in the Parliament, in accordance with Article 81 paragraph 9 of the Constitution of the Republic of Macedonia.

The session is scheduled after the State Election Commission (SEC) announced the finality of the results for the Presidential Elections, held on April 24 and May 8, and submitted the report to the Parliament.

The President of the SEC, Aleksandar Dashtevski, presented Siljanovska-Davkova with the Certificate of the President-elect of the Republic of Macedonia, and on behalf of the Commission, wished her a successful mandate. She will make the solemn statement in front of the deputies from the old parliamentary composition, after which her five-year term will begin. presidential term. The presidential post will be taken over by Stevo Pendarovski, her opponent in this and the previous elections in 2019, whose mandate expires tomorrow.

University professor Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova will be the sixth president of the country and the first woman elected to this position