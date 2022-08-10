The Macedonian government does not continuously build institutions, but destroys them, Petar Gosev, the former leader of SKM-PDP, former Minister of Finance and ex-governor of the National Bank of Macedonia, said in an interview with Deutsche Welle.

Our system is in fact a “system of its own person”. If you don’t have it, it’s hard for you. Degraded institutions – devoid of knowledge and responsibility, as well as the huge corruption that has turned into the “most prestigious activity”, are the main reason for the transformation of Macedonia into a large above-ground septic tank, says Gosev.

He predicts, like Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski, that the country will be facing a tough winter.

The deficits of the public sector are enormous, the structural weaknesses are insurmountable even in the medium term, and the dependence on external shocks is impossible, says Gosev.

The former leader of SKM-PDP, and then of the Democratic Party, says that Macedonia does not have pluralism: