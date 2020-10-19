Gostivar monastery broken into Macedonia 19.10.2020 / 12:32 The Transfiguration of Christ monastery in Gostivar was broken into yesterday, in broad daylight, and money were stolen from the donations boxes. Caretakers for the monastery say that the theft occurred some time between 8 and 18h. gostivartheftmonastery Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 07.10.2020 Two dozen charges over fraudulent contracts involving Tetovo and Gostivar town halls Macedonia Culture 29.09.2020 Culture Ministry declares it will protect what’s left of the devastated Matejce monastery Macedonia 01.09.2020 Citizens of Gostivar alarmed after empty caskets were found dumped near the city Macedonia News Gruevski: Today’s investigation is defocusing the public from government’s crime, racketeering and trading with national interests 12 people died, including a 41-year-old patient, 161 new Covid-19 cases registered in the country Two politicians anger the public after travelling abroad to hold elaborate, masks optional weddings Much of Skopje left without water State prosecutors reportedly begin another case against Nikola Gruevski New corona restrictions are the final step before reintroducing the curfew, Government warns Eurostandard owner says that his bank was destroyed in order to divide the money to companies linked to the SDSM party Mickoski: Parliament refused VMRO proposal to suspend rent payments for people fired due to the coronavirus .
Comments are closed for this post.