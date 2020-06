The proposal of the Commission on Infectious Diseases to introduce a restriction on the movement of citizens for the upcoming extended weekend has been fully accepted by the Government.

According to the decision, the curfew will be introduced in Skopje, Stip, Kumanovo, including Lipkovo, and Tetovo from 9 pm on Thursday until 5 am on Monday.

A curfew from 4 pm until 5 am every day will be imposed in other parts of the country.