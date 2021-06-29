The government has accepted the plans of the Ministry of Education and Science in relation to the reopening of schools in September.

The government says it took into account the indication of the Ministry of Education and Science that the school is essential for the education and well-being of children and students and that the decision to reopen the schools was made after a preliminary general risk assessment, taking into account epidemiological factors, vaccination rate of the teaching staff, the education system, the healthcare system and the capacity of the public health, the engagement of the community and the state capacity to maintain social and economic support to the most vulnerable.