The government at a session Friday accepted the proposal of the Health Ministry’s Commission for Infectious Diseases for prolonging the recommendations to limit public events with guests from abroad, cancel mass public gatherings and events and hold sport games without audience until March 13.

At the session, according to the government press service, Health Minister Venko Filipce informed about the current situation with the coronavirus in the country, and informed the members of the Government about their constant communication with relevant institutions from the countries of the region, Europe and the World Health Organization.