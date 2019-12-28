The government has accepted VMRO-DPMNE’s proposal for early ratification of the NATO Treaty following Montenegro’s example.

The Government of the Republic of Macedonia, at Saturday’s session, approved the text of the Draft Law on Ratification of the North Atlantic Treaty signed in Washington on April 4, 1949.

The Draft Law on Ratification of the North Atlantic Treaty of our country with NATO, to be adopted in the Parliament, is foreseen to enter into force on the day of its publication in the “Official Gazette of the Republic of North Macedonia”, after which it will be deposited in Washington, after Spain has ratified the Accession Protocol of our country to full-fledged membership in the Alliance, reads the Government’s statement.

Earlier this month, VMRO-DPMNE lawmakers sent an initiative to the government aimed at speeding up and securing ratification of the North Atlantic Treaty and NATO Accession Protocol by Parliament before it was dissolved to hold early parliamentary elections scheduled for April 12, 2020.