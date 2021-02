Macedonia

9 patients die, 476 new Covid-19 cases registered in Macedonia

Of the 2,863 people tested for coronavirus over the past 24 hours, 476 received a positive result, according to the Ministry of Health on Tuesday. Most of the new Covid-19 cases were diagnosed in Skopje – 221. Nine people died, including four patients from Skopje (aged 53, 67, 68, 74) and one each...