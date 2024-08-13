Today in Skopje, separate events by the government and the Albanian opposition will mark 23 years since the signing of the Ohrid Framework Agreement, which ended the months-long conflict in Macedonia in 2001.

The government will commemorate the anniversary with a formal session at 1 p.m., featuring speeches by Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski and First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Environment and Spatial Planning, Izet Mejiti. The event will be broadcast live on the Government’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Earlier, at 10:00 a.m. in the Club of Deputies in Skopje, the Ministry of Environment and Spatial Planning will host a panel discussion titled “23 Years After the Framework Agreement: Decentralization Remains a Challenge.” Panelists will include Vice Prime Minister Mejiti, Minister of Local Self-Government Zlatko Perinski, and professors Rizvan Suleimani, Nano Ruzhin, Afrim Osmani, and Buyamin Bela.

In the evening, Mejiti will also host a formal reception at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Skopje.