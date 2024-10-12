The Government and SONK – the largest public education union – reached agreement in their discussions about teacher salaries. The salaries will rise by 5 percent starting in October, announced SONK President Jakim Nedelkov at a joint press conference with Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski.

Our satisfaction is all that greater because we agreed to have continuous increase in elementary and high school teacher salaries over the next four years, Nedelkov said.

– VMRO-DPMNE seriously cares about our citizens and about improving living standards. SDS is ignoring this important step where it should support it. The silence from SDS is proof of their irresponsibility and lack of vision, said the ruling VMRO-DPMNE party after the decision was announced.