Senior members of SDSM in the Government are angry with the head of the Macedonian Orthodox Church, Archbishop HH Stefan because he did not want to remove the flag with the Star of Kutlesh and thus violated the Prespa Agreement, writes the “Expres” news portal.

With that, the MOC head, according to government sources of the news portal, created serious problems for the Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, who will have to explain to Greece why the head of the Macedonian Orthodox Church insists at every public opportunity to promote the 16-pointed sun, whose use in Macedonia is practically banned under the Prespa Agreement.

Zaev assured Greek partners that the government would make an effort to remove this symbol even from institutions and organizations over which it has no authority, and said that HH Stefan is his personal friend who can be convinced not to show the Kutlesh Star flag.