The Committee on Infectious Diseases officially recommended to the Government that the overnight curfew is extended for a week. The curfew, that begins every evening at 20h and ends at 5h the next morning, is about to expire tomorrow, but the Government is expected to accept the proposal.

This will push the curfew deeper into the Muslim month of Ramadan, and will cover Palm Sunday, which in Macedonia is celebrated according to the Julian calendar – on April 25th. It is widely expected that the curfew will be extended for at least one week more, to cover the Easter holidays.

The country is going through a major Third Wave of the illness, with the number of daily infections usually ranging between 900 and 1,500 and the number of deaths – between 20 and 50. There are over 20,000 active cases and 1,663 hospitalized patients.