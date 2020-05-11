The Committee on infectious diseases is expected to make its set of recommendations public today, and many are expecting to see if some of the restrictions on movement and on running businesses will be lifted.

With the Government desperate to create a sense of normalcy, as it pushes for early elections to be held as soon as possible, it’s expected that the Committee will focus on the positive. But this is undermined by the increase in newly diagnosed cases, with 20 new cases on Sunday and 36 on Saturday, which is a small spike compared to the previous days.

Currently, Macedonians are ordered into an evening lockdown starting at 19h, wearing masks in all closed public spaces and some open spaces is mandatory and most of the non-essential walk-in businesses are closed. Citizens who want to leave the country must sign a statement that they will not return for three months, and those who do return are ordered into a three weeks long quarantine.