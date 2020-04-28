The Government said Tuesday that the initiated procedure by the Constitutional Court over annulment of the decree to cut the salaries of over 2,000 officials, MPs, judges, prosecutors and directors to a minimum wage of MKD 14,500 in April and May is detrimental to solidarity in the country.

The Constitutional Court’s decision directly prevents the allocation of about MKD 240 million (EUR 4 million) in the Budget, which are used in the COVID-19 preventive efforts, says the Government.

It notes its disappointment from the scandalous decision that jeopardizes the fight against the coronavirus.