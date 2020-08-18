epa08578359 New pupil Angelina Bojahr (C) wears a sanitary mask during an enrolment ceremony in the Lankow elementary school in Schwerin, Germany, 01 August 2020. Thousands of children of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania celebrated their first day in school with classes resuming on 03 August. This federal state is the first in Germany to officially open the new school year complying with health protocols imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. Children have to wear mask in the common areas of the school buildings. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

The Education Ministry said that its final decision is that public education will be held online, except for the youngest elementary school children in the first three grades, and for children attending the smallest schools in the country.

Parents will be asked to give their approval for their children to attend in-person education. On request, even these smallest groups of children can study online, in cases where the family has grandparents who can care for the children and doesn’t require them to go to school, or where it faces chronic illnesses, said Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce. For families with small children in the first three grades who have no broader support structure and need to go to work, the schools will be open. Pupils will have to wear masks and recess will be cut to 10 minutes to avoid mixing different classes.

This was a difficult decision which required much consultation, said Education Minister Arbr Ademi.

The school year starts in less than two weeks, and until today parents were left in uncertainty as to what to expect in the future.