The government decided at Thursday’s session to dismiss the director of the Film Agency, Gorjan Tozija, and the acting director of the Public Enterprise for management of sports facilities owned by the Republic of Macedonia, Shpend Hajredin, reported Centar.mk

The dismissal comes after reasonable suspicions that these persons abused their official position and authority and violated the Code of Ethics for the conduct of officials.

According to the findings of the Anti-Corruption Commission, the director of the Film Agency in the period from March 20 to 23 approved payments to 27 film projects without prior bank guarantee, which according to the law and the Film Project Financing Agreements, which did not provide bank guarantees for their part of the projects. It remains for the facts to be established in a transparent procedure.

Regarding the case of Shpend Hajredin, the Anti-Corruption Commission has submitted an initiative for his dismissal due to reasonable suspicions that Hajredin as a responsible person abused his official position and authority under Article 353 of the Criminal Code and Article 353 c of the Criminal Code. Code.