The Government has decided to fully lift the evening curfew starting tomorrow, and to allow cafes and restaurants to open starting Thursday.

This is being reported as the Government is still in session. The recommendation was made earlier today by the Committee on infectious diseases. According to the reports, which were later denied by the Committee, they decided to recommend the lifting of the restrictions because of the growing public disobedience

Macedonia has been under a curfew since later March. Currently the curfew begins at 19h, and all citizens without a permit were banned to leave home.