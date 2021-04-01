The Zaev Government declared a state of emergency on the borders with Greece and Serbia, after the Parliament was unable to do so due to filibustering and Zaev’s slim majority. The decision was needed to get President Pendarovski to keep the military units deployed on the southern border, who help the border police prevent the movement of groups of illegal migrants.

Pendarovski today announced that he is ordering the military to withdraw from the border since the state of emergency lapsed and was not renewed by Parliament. The Government extended it for 30 days, and expects that the Parliament will soon meet to approve it.