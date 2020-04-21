Government decrees adopted during the state of emergency will be reviewed by the Venice Commission, “Republika” has learned.

The Commission requests the Government to submit all the Decrees it has adopted since the beginning of the state of emergency to see if there is a violation of the Constitution and whether they directly refer to the state of emergency.

The Commission considers that there must be precise rules for the functioning of the state and the system in times of state of emergency, even though Macedonia does not have a law on a state of emergency.

Moreover, the Venice Commission points out that in the absence of domestic rules, it is necessary to respect the recommendations and opinions of the Venice Commission that even in a state of emergency, the rule of law must be unconditionally respected.

The commission is also seeking parliamentary and judicial review of all acts adopted by the government and the president in during the state of emergency in order to protect the rule of law.

But since there is currently no functioning Parliament in Macedonia, it will be possible to be done from the new composition after the elections.

It is important to note that this request from the Venice Commission does not apply only to Macedonia but to all countries where a state of emergency has been declared due to the coronavirus.

Once the Commission gathers all the laws adopted by the states during the state of emergency, they will be sent to the Council of Europe for a report.

Since the beginning of the state of emergency, the government has passed about 120 decrees, 80 of which are not related to the coronavirus and dealing with the consequences of the disease.

The most controversial of them was the decree on payment of salaries to employees of the former SPO. The Government also adopted a decree on mineral resources, as well as the export of diamonds, a decree on the application of the law on donations and sponsorships in public activities, law on vehicles etc.