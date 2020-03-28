The Public Administration and Information Technology issued a press release to inform the public that so far there are no 5G towers installed in Macedonia. The press release is issued in response to a growing conspiracy theory spread online that the 5G network is either killing birds or contributed to the coronavirus epidemic.
The Ministry said that only two limited tests were conducted in Macedonia in the past two years, one of them in laboratory conditions and that the network is not used commercially.
