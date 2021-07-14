The Government presented Wednesday the logo designed for the occasion of 30 years of the country’s independence. However, it sparked outrage among people on social media as a mistake has been made with the national flag.
After a series of media reports on mistaking the state flag on the “30 years of independence” logo, the Government came up with an explanation that it was not a depiction of the national flag.
The logo for the jubilee “30 years of independence” is composed of several elements, including the sun. The logo does not contain the national flag. The sun used in the logo is different from the sun from the national flag. The use of the state flag is clearly regulated by law !, said the Government.
