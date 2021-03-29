The spokesman of the Government issued a denial of the alleged vaccination of ministers on the official Twitter account.

We strongly deny it, there is no vaccination of ministers! We call on the MP and the news portals that spread this grave misinformation to give up the manipulations with the population in these moments of difficult health condition in the country, reads the tweet.

The ministers mentioned in the reports of the Albanian “News1” news portal also denied the allegations of getting the Covid-19 vaccine jumping the line via the social networks, saying that it was complete fabrication.