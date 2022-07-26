What is patriotism for all of us is extremism and radicalism for this treacherous government. The hybrid regime led by the SDSM is destroying the state with all its might, attacking the professionals, trying to demotivate the patriots and makes institutions partisan. After more than 25 years spent in the service of the motherland and the citizens of Macedonia, not through my fault, to my regret, I am no longer part of the security system, former minister Nake Culev informed.

The criminal regime that leads the government and unfortunately leads the country with all its might has attacked me and my professional integrity, the former minister said.