The government does not have enough bribed and blackmailed MPs to vote on the Law on Public Prosecutor’s Office. That is why there were not enough MPs in the hall to vote. The debate on the law on public prosecution is over. Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi closed the debate after exhausting the list of speakers for the law. But since there were not enough MPs in the hall, he gave an hour break to for MPs to gather.

Dear colleagues you criticized me for starting the session at 10 pm. The discussion is now over at 9 pm. Where are you now? I’m announcing a break for the majority to tell me when to resume, Xhaferi said.

There is currently coordination of the parties that are part of the ruling coalition. VMRO-DPMNE is not part of the consultation. Is there room for new pressures on MPs to push thriugh the required number of votes to enact a PPO law tailored to the needs of SDSM?