The Zaev Government plans to use the coming 30th anniversary of Macedonia’s independence to celebrate the contributions of the Albanian nation toward Macedonian statehood.

The Government is hiring dozens of groups, many of them linked to the ruling SDSM party, to stage various events for the anniversary. Among them will be something called “joint foundations” – an event to promote the “contribution of the Albanians toward the independence of ‘RNM'”. This string of events will include featuring Albanian historic figures, people active in sports and culture, and a cocktail with Albanian musicians.