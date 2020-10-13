The Government is to hold an online session on Tuesday to adopt new set of measures recommended by the Commission for Infectious Diseases in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus after the country has been recording a spike in new cases.

The Commission recommendations include a ban on home gatherings for family celebrations so that one should have no more than four guests. No more than four people can group in the open after 22h, and in addition to closed spaces (public building, workplace, vehicle), people have to wear masks or face coverings outside even if they are alone on the street.

According to the recommendations, exempt from wearing face coverings should be children up to six years, sportsmen, during transport of family members in a private vehicle, when sitting in catering facilities in line with protocols and in office premises if the person is alone in the room.