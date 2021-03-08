The Macedonian Government is expected to introduce an overnight curfew starting on Wednesday. The Committee on Infectious Diseases proposed that the curfew starts at 22h and ends at 5h.
Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce blamed the public for disobeying current restrictions and said this is the reason why a curfew needs to be reintroduced.
We have a lot of infections in the past weeks, with the virus spreading through gatherings and disrespect for the measures in place. I appeal for discipline, Filipce said.
