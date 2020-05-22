The Macedonian Government is supposed to make a decision on the weekend curfew today. As Muslims celebrate Ramadan Bajram – Eid, large gatherings are expected which could to the spread of the coronavirus.

Some in the Government is considering having a lockdown for the entirety of Sunday and Monday to prevent the gatherings. Others, such as Interior Minister Nake Culev whose department would be tasked with disturbing the religious gatherings, came out against the proposal.

The Islamic Community asked the faithful to do the morning prayer in their homes, but that for other services, the mosques will be open, with the provision that they use the yards as much as possible. The mosques will be required to disinfect the premises and some of the services will be cut short to reduce the exposure.