The government has succumbed to the pressure from journalists and the media, saying anyone can ask a question online and get an answer.

In previous days the government opted for online press conferences and inclusion of questions. But by abusing the situation it has tried to exclude the critical media. Accreditation is required to ask questions at government online conferences. All media registered at the AVMU Register (Press Registry / Television Register / Radio Registry), as well as all online media from the Registry of the Media Ethics Council of Macedonia and the Association of Journalists of the Republic of Macedonia (Register of Professional Online Media) have the right to participate.