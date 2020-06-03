The Macedonian Government is holding an emergency meeting today to discuss the spike in coronavirus cases over the past week which has seen the highest daily death toll and the infection rates creep over 100 per day for the first time since mid April.

It’s possible that the Government decides to reintroduce movement restrictions in the capital Skopje, where the majority Muslim districts were hit by a major spike following mass evening gatherings during the month of Ramadan. Sitel TV reports that an issue that is being raised in the Government is the refusal by many diagnosed patients to share their movement details and contacts with the doctors, preventing the mapping out of the Covid-19 clusters. Meanwhile, Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce is meeting with regional and local representatives of the Ministry to discuss which are the worst hit areas that need assistance.